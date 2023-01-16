BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Police Master Patrol Officer Alan Hunt has obtained his tactical certificate from the North Carolina Justice Academy.
Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller recognized Hunt’s achievement at the most recent Blowing Rock Town Council meeting. Hunt had to perform an additional 400 hours of training to achieve the certificate,
“We’re awful proud of Alan,” Miller said at the meeting.
According to Blowing Rock PD, the program is designed to recognize the achievements of those officers involved in the specialized and tactical arenas. The program provides the individual officer the opportunity to develop a solid foundation of tactical training and expertise, according to BRPD.
“Officers who complete this program will acquire the skills and principles necessary for promoting their personal safety and professional development, enabling them to become more proficient as tactical/patrol officers,” BRPD stated.
