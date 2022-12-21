Blowing Rock Police logo (web)

BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Police Department posted on Facebook that multiple traffic accidents have occurred due to ice.

The department stated accidents were on "U.S. 321 South from Tanger Outlets to Old U.S. 321 South due to ice." 

