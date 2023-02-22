BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Police Department has welcomed its first K-9 officer to the force.
William Byrd was sworn in as Blowing Rock’s newest officer during the Feb. 15 town council meeting. According to BRPD Chief Aaron Miller, Byrd is not a new officer. He was born and raised in Boone, and was first sworn in as an officer in 1991.
He’s previously worked at the Boone Police Department and the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. He's been a K-9 officer going on four years.
“We’re very delighted to have William and his experience,” Miller said during the meeting. “Bringing him on board has been able to fast-track our K-9 program. We’re really happy to have him on board.”
After Miller spoke, Byrd was sworn in and then his son, Tanner Byrd, who also works for BRPD, pinned the new badge onto his father’s uniform.
Byrd is filling one of two K-9 positions BRPD was approved for last July. Town Manager Shane Fox previously told the Watauga Democrat that the town depended on Boone and Watauga County Sheriff’s Department for K-9 services.
"I'm excited about getting started with (Blowing Rock Police)," Byrd said.
Officer Byrd’s K-9 also received a donation of body armor.
"I think it's a great privilege and I really appreciate people that take the time to care for the dogs and care for the people who have the dogs," Byrd said.
The department will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Chase.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States, according to BRPD.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty.
For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call (508) 824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or community members may mail their contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.