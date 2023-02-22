William and K9

Officer William Byrd and his K9 William.

William and K9

 Photo courtesy BRPD

BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Police Department has welcomed its first K-9 officer to the force.

William Byrd was sworn in as Blowing Rock’s newest officer during the Feb. 15 town council meeting. According to BRPD Chief Aaron Miller, Byrd is not a new officer. He was born and raised in Boone, and was first sworn in as an officer in 1991.

Badge pinning

Tanner Byrd pins the badge onto William Byrd as Hilari Hubner looks on.

Badge pinning

