BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Police Department announced that it was selected as the recipient of a grant from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The department was awarded $72,623.50, which will be used to purchase equipment and training to aid in the investigation of internet crimes.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force program helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and Internet crimes against children.
Blowing Rock Police stated in a press release that the grant encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services and community education.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Grant is federally funded grant and is administered by the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association.
Blowing Rock Police will join the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone Police Department as part of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Task Force in combating internet crimes against children.
"We look forward to working with our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our children," the department stated in a press release.
