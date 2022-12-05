Over the Edge

Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller gets ready to go “Over the Edge” for Special Olympics.

 Photo courtesy Andy Le Beau

RALEIGH — Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller went “Over the Edge” to fundraise for the Special Olympics North Carolina on Saturday.

The fundraising event took place Dec. 3 and involved participants rappelling off of the 30-story Wells Fargo building in Raleigh.

Melanie

Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller raised money in honor of his friend Melanie who passed away in 2020.
Le Beau and Miller

Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller (right) and Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau both attended the Over the Edge fundraising event for Special Olympics North Carolina. Miller went over the edge.

