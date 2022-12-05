RALEIGH — Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller went “Over the Edge” to fundraise for the Special Olympics North Carolina on Saturday.
The fundraising event took place Dec. 3 and involved participants rappelling off of the 30-story Wells Fargo building in Raleigh.
“Law enforcement in NC has always had a special relationship with Special Olympics and conduct several fundraising campaigns throughout the year,” Miller said. “I went over the edge this year in memory of my dear friend Melanie. Melanie was a Special Olympian, member of our community and long-time employee of Watauga Opportunities. Melanie would have loved to see the event today.”
Over the Edge Participants had to raise a minimum of $1,000. Miller said thanks to “my generous friends and family,” he raised approximately $2,000.
Miller said he has some rappelling experience, but this event was the highest he’s done before.
“It was a bit daunting but the safety procedures that the Over the Edge Team have in place were great,” Miller said. “That made me feel safe and took away much of the anxiety.”
Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau was also at the event as a member of the State Council for Special Olympics. He jokingly said he got to be there to “push Aaron over the edge.”
The 2022 event raised approximately $144,000, Le Beau said.
