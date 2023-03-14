“This mountain town is named for its most famous feature, a 4,000-foot cliff that overlooks a spectacular gorge, distant peaks, and dense forests. But Blowing Rock is no one-hit wonder. Expect plenty of High Country character from a community of talented craftspeople and chefs inspired by their surroundings.”
Rep. Ray Pickett (R — Watauga) wrote on Facebook that this was “awesome news.”
“Two of our communities in Watauga County made the list, with my hometown of Blowing Rock coming in the Top 10. The natural beauty was a big factor, but this wouldn’t be possible without the hardworking business owners, artisans and friendly people in my district. It is a privilege to represent District 93!”
The town of Boone also made the list with a ranking of No. 45.
