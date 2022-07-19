Blowing Rock Public Works staffer Sterling Lewis gestures up to former Public Works Director Johnny Lentz and current Public Works Director Matt Blackburn, explaining what he sees of the blowout in the water line running parallel to North Main Street, in the creek bed across from the entrance to Chetola Resort.
BLOWING ROCK — Due to the recent catastrophic water main failure and associated loss of water supply, the Town of Blowing Rock will move to Voluntary Water Restrictions.
Once adequate water can be produced to restore the water tank supply, the Town will ease water restrictions to allow citizens to complete necessary projects that require the use of public water. Town officials will continue to monitor the water supply and make water restriction decisions as conditions warrant.
During the interim, the Town of Blowing Rock has moved to the Stage I Conservation Level. During Stage I, the following voluntary water conservation practices are encouraged:
Residential
Limit lawn watering to that which is necessary for plants to survive.
Limit vehicle washing to a minimum.
Limit wash down of outside areas such as sidewalks, patios, etc.
Commercial
Limit lawn watering to that which is necessary for plants to survive.
Limit vehicle washing to a minimum.
Limit wash down of outside areas such as parking lots, service bays or aprons, sidewalks, etc.
The town also further encourages commercial restaurants to utilize paper products where possible. This measure would be done on a voluntary basis.
These measures are necessary at this time to make efforts to continue water service throughout Blowing Rock and to possibly keep from having to progress to further shortage stages.
"Please help us come together as a Town to ensure our water supply replenishes as needed to resume normal operations," the town stated in a release. "We appreciate your cooperation during this extended period of low water supply. For additional information on ways to conserve water, please call (828) 295-5200, visit www.townofblowingrocknc.gov, follow us on Facebook and/or sign up for our E-Alerts/E newsletter."
The boil water advisory is still in place until further notice.
