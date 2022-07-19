Water crisis in Blowing Rock

Blowing Rock Public Works staffer Sterling Lewis gestures up to former Public Works Director Johnny Lentz and current Public Works Director Matt Blackburn, explaining what he sees of the blowout in the water line running parallel to North Main Street, in the creek bed across from the entrance to Chetola Resort.

 Photo by David Rogers

BLOWING ROCK — Due to the recent catastrophic water main failure and associated loss of water supply, the Town of Blowing Rock will move to Voluntary Water Restrictions.

Once adequate water can be produced to restore the water tank supply, the Town will ease water restrictions to allow citizens to complete necessary projects that require the use of public water. Town officials will continue to monitor the water supply and make water restriction decisions as conditions warrant.

