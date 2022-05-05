BLOWING ROCK — On one hand, it was a celebratory feast. On the other, it was a solemn ceremony. Sprinkled amongst the laughter, smiles and even tears, there were words of inspiration — and thank-yous aplenty.
After 10 weeks, the 17 members of the 2022 Leadership Challenge and their guests had a lot to think about as well as appreciate on April 20, at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce-produced “graduation dinner” hosted by Meadowbrook Inn.
To inform, to motivate, and to challenge… those have been the key ambitions of the Leadership Challenge program since inception, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin told those assembled in the main banquet hall, some 50 in total.
“When we designed this program, we wanted to inform and educate the participants about Blowing Rock,” said Hardin. “That includes how it works, its functions, and its needs as well as the town’s role in the larger communities of the High Country and Watauga County. We wanted to motivate our participants to address some of the pressing issues and concerns in the community and show them some of the successful solutions that other local leaders have implemented. Finally, we wanted to challenge the participants to get involved, to work together, and present them with opportunities for effecting change in Blowing Rock, making the future brighter for the whole community.”
Hardin went on to remind the participants, as well as the many prior years’ alumni attending the ceremony, that the program is built around the six building blocks of community economic development. Six of the weekly sessions focused on these building blocks, one at a time. They include: [1] Business development, [2] Civic and governmental infrastructure, [3] Workforce development and education, [4] Physical infrastructure, [5] Cultural infrastructure, and [6] Social infrastructure.
The class met every Wednesday afternoon for the last seven weeks to learn about how Blowing Rock deals with each of those topics and how local and regional leaders are managing the solutions.
“It is a compressed, fast-paced, and a unique program especially designed for a small town,” added Hardin. “While there are now over 1,000 Leadership Challenge programs in towns and cities all around the United States, in 2007 we were the first small town in North Carolina to start this. Most of the programs focus on entire counties, or at least larger cities, and they have programs that go much longer, even as long as six months, but our program is custom-designed for this small town. It is compressed on purpose. We want to thank this group of 17 participants for committing their time, energy and talents. It is the largest class we have had in the program’s 15 years.”
Hardin’s remarks were not without a warning.
“All these Leadership Challenge programs, however, share a common reality: the best program in the world will not make any difference unless the people in the program get out and become a positive force for their community. Community leadership is not about going to sessions, touring local businesses, eating great snacks, drinking branded waters, and having fun in team building exercises at a retreat like we have done for the past several weeks. Community leadership is what happens, or rather what should happen, NEXT after all the sessions are over and the graduation plaques are collecting dust on the wall. For each of you, the real personal challenge of this program has only now just begun.”
Hardin closed his remarks by recalling an old Chinese proverb, “Even the journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step.”
Hardin was followed to the speaker’s podium by three alumni of the Blowing Rock Leadership Challenge, each with brief thoughts on the leadership theme.
Robbie Sharrett, a local realtor, was one of the inaugural 2007 Leadership Class and used her time to remember a close personal friend, the late Tammy Bentley, who passed away just the day before, on April 19, after a long illness. She described Bentley, the former assistant planning director for the Town of Blowing Rock, as a quiet leader.
“Tammy literally pulled herself up by her bootstraps, from a hard scrabble early life that included a high school teacher who predicted that Tammy would never amount to anything. She got pregnant and dropped out of school, but instead of letting that teacher describe her future, she made her own future. She transformed herself. That was a turning-point in her life and a lot of her education was self-taught. She read books from a broad spectrum of genres. She was always learning and she was eager to share what she had just learned with others. She learned about how computers work and software applications by reading the manuals. She subscribed to and read scientific medical and healthcare journals,” said Sharrett. “Leaders are always learning.”
2019 Leadership Challenge alum Jim Zellner stressed the importance of understanding the pros and cons of different leadership styles. In particular, he offered a contrast between authoritarian, “my way or the highway” leadership that might work when leading a 2-year-old — “Because your mother said so!” — and what he described as more enlightened approaches.
“A more enlightened approach assumes respect for those around you and those you lead,” said Zellner. “That includes respect for their knowledge as well as their ability to think for themselves and contribute to the overall goals of the group.”
The former vice president of sales for a large corporation recalled the conclusions of a consultant hired to lead a “change” project.
“We learned that about one-third of any group will take charge and, in fact, lead any change,” Zellner said. “Another third of the same group will follow the lead of the first third, although some will follow with reluctance. The last third will resist change and some will even find ways to interfere with the change efforts. Our company leader, who was somewhat authoritarian, decided we needed to root out that last third and fire them all! That wasn’t exactly an enlightened approach to personnel management, but in fact that was what he tried to do!”
Zellner said that a more enlightened approach to leadership is where everyone’s strengths are valued and everyone’s voices matter.
“Everyone on the team has some form of leadership role because they are a subject matter expert with something important to contribute to the team’s success,” he said, before adding, “You learn leadership best when you realize that you have far less knowledge than those you have been assigned to lead. That was the most beneficial learning experience of my 50+ years of adult life. I learned to be a much better listener and I learned more from others than they learned from me.”
The owner of 4 Forty Four Construction, Kevin Troyer is a 2011 graduate of the Blowing Rock Leadership Challenge. He also discussed various leadership styles, eight in all, but at the end offered one of the most thought-provoking challenges to the group.
“Whatever leadership style you adopt,” said Troyer, “it is important to understand how you are influencing those around you. The people you are leading are, at the same time, learning from you. And they are taking away from the experience not just your knowledge, but how you lead, too. Are you listening to those you are leading? Are you respectful? Are you using the input of others? Or are you unrealistic in your demands, not listening, not respectful? Among the people you lead are future leaders. What kind of future leader are your nurturing with your leadership style? Sometimes the influence you have on any given situation is obvious. Other times that influence may have less obvious, but far-reaching consequences.”
The Blowing Rock Leadership Challenge of 2022 class included Cathy Barker, Suzy Barker, William Brinker, Pana Columbus, Jennifer Davis, Kelsea Dixon, Tammie Hill, Ashli Kemo, Lindsay McCanahan-Cook, Bobby Paul, Baker Stanley, Thomas Steele, Ian Stewart, Chassie Stone, Kris Testori, Gabe Wilson and Matt Young.
During his remarks, Hardin noted the contributions of instructor-facilitators Jim Street and Brian Crutchfield, as well as alumni assistants Melissa Pickett, Joyce Zellner, and Erica Brinker. He also asked the participants to note and thank the program hosts as they go about their business around town, which included the Blowing Rock Conference Center, the Green Park Inn, Blowing Rock Town Hall, Blowing Rock Police Department, Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation, Blowing Rock Fire & Rescue, Chetola Resort, Meadowbrook Inn, Watauga High School, Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, the American Legion and the Samaritan’s Purse Training & Conference Center. Hardin added that the Leadership Challenge program had received a special sponsorship from the Village Foundation.
Every Blowing Rock Leadership program class takes on a special project in service to the community. The 2011 class, for example, staged a special event, “Dancing with the Blowing Rock Stars,” to raise money for a charitable purpose. The 2019 class chose to raise the money for and build the new bathrooms adjacent to the Blowing Rock School playground.
2022 participants Cathy Barker and Ashli Kemo said that their class project will be to relocate the “postcard” mural on the back of the town maintenance building (east of the American Legion Building) to a higher profile location, assuming they can get the appropriate approvals from the town.
“Our early proposal is to relocate it on the east side of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce front yard. We have so many visitors to town that go through our front door, it is a perfect, more heavily trafficked location for people to enjoy a photo opportunity, a memento of their time in Blowing Rock. Because the lot between First Citizens Bank and The Gilded Lily/NEACO building will eventually be developed, what we are calling the ‘flora’ mural over there will need to be moved, too, and we are proposing to do that at the same time,” said Barker, “most likely to the current Wallingford Street location of the postcard mural and dress up the area around it a little bit.”
Hardin added that the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce has already started soliciting participant interest in the next Leadership Challenge class. Anyone interested should contact the Chamber by phone at (828) 295-7851, or email: hardince@blowingrock.com.
