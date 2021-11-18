BLOWING ROCK – Casting Bread is ready to ease holiday stress by providing gift wrapping services this season.
From Nov. 19 to Dec. 18, shoppers can visit Suite 16 — formerly Bass outlet — at Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock from noon until 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for a beautifully wrapped gift at a small price.
Proceeds from the gift-wrapping service benefit Casting Bread’s work to increase food security for people in need. Shoppers may also drop off donations of shelf-stable food at the gift-wrapping station.
Casting Bread is an IRS-designated 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2006. Casting Bread’s vision is to increase food security with a mission to provide food, compassion and community.
Each month, Casting Bread distributes an average of 19,000 pounds of food to 640 individuals.
To learn more about Casting Bread, visit www.increasefoodsecurity.org. If you are interested in volunteering at the gift wrapping station, email sam@increasefoodsecurity.org.
