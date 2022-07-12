BLOWING ROCK — Residents and businesses within the Blowing Rock Fire District that are also in Caldwell County will get 24/7 emergency ambulance transport service in exchange for the taxes they are already paying, thanks to a new partnership between the fire district board and Caldwell County.
“We have had a partnership with Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue for decades,” said Caldwell County Emergency Services Director Dino DiBernardi. “Historically, Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue has provided the lion’s share of the resources with Blowing Rock’s full-time staff, but now it will be a true partnership.”
Under the new agreement, Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue will be out of the ambulance transport business, replaced by Caldwell County vehicles and personnel. The only areas impacted are those residents and businesses in the northern part of Caldwell County, including Mulberry, Globe and portions of Aho, Blackberry, Pilot Ridge, Misty Mountain and what DiBernardi described as “the bottom side of Grandfather Mountain.”
Residents and businesses within the Blowing Fire District that are inside Watauga County will still benefit from Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue’s rapid response capabilities but will still rely on Watauga County’s Boone-centric contract with a for-profit vendor, Watauga Medics.
According to Watauga Medics’ 2021 annual report, its “average” response time for the entire county was 9:4. A January 2020 revision of consultant Joe Lord calculated that to meet the nationally recognized standard of “90 percent of the calls within nine minutes,” it required substantially longer, approximately 17 minutes, for calls to Blowing Rock. The Watauga Medics 2021 annual report also stated that the Watauga County fire district with the most emergency medical calls outside of Boone was the Blowing Rock Fire District.
Significantly, because Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue is now out of the ambulance transport business that it previously provided to Caldwell County, it will no longer be able to provide backup or standby service to the rest of Watauga County. According to DiBernardi, Caldwell County may provide “mutual aid” in the rare instances for which it is called.
Blowing Rock Emergency Services Director Kent Graham explained to the Blowing Rock town council at its summer retreat last week that Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue has neither the funding nor the staff to adequately provide ambulance transport services, which led its board to seek a stronger partnership with Caldwell County.
Since the Blowing Rock department’s ambulance team serving Caldwell County was comprised of its paramedic-trained firemen, its primary mission was left underserved and vulnerable in the event of stacked calls (multiple fire or emergency medical calls occurring at or near the same time). By leaving the ambulance transport business and transferring those responsibilities to Caldwell County, Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue is now able to focus on the primary mission for which it is funded and staffed, including fire protection and first responder services.
DiBernardi outlined how Caldwell County provides ambulance transport services and how service to Blowing Rock fits into their operation.
“I don’t have a lot of information on a privately-owned ambulance service, but from the county’s perspective,” said DiBernardi in answer to a question about comparative differences, “but there is a huge recruitment and retention tool with the retirement component of a county-owned system. We are not profit-based, although our ambulance transport service is a revenue generator that offsets some costs.”
Ultimately, DiBernardi explained, the county’s taxpayer money is providing the services.
“What the taxpayers gain,” he said, “is that when your county tax gives you the provision of 911 service, 24/7, a county-owned service provides the flexibility of spreading out coverage (geographically). We have EMS bases throughout the county. From my perspective as an emergency services director, the transparency is also there, for sure. We go through true independent audits, continuously, and all our metrics are very easily accessible by the public.”
DiBernardi also emphasized that Caldwell County has a new focus.
“We are moving away from non-emergency transport and contracting those services to a private company that provides those services. That company is North State Medical Transport. They are based out of Raleigh and they serve roughly 16 other county organizations. For us, it is a huge benefit to be able to handle 911 calls only. It enables us to make sure we never have to stack calls. There is nobody waiting for an ambulance (for an undue length of time).”
Explaining that Caldwell County has a population of approximately 80,000, DiBernadi said that the county’s emergency ambulance model is based on one district per 10,000 people.
“We currently have seven districts and nine frontline ambulances, so the population justifies another district. Redundancy is an important part of the service we provide. Although we have nine frontline trucks in those seven districts, we have five trucks in reserve,” said DiBernardi. “If a call comes in that takes an ambulance out of a base, we immediately send one of the reserves to that district. That redundancy decreases the time span if another call comes in. We currently have five backups, but we are expanding to have seven backups. The goal is to not have any stacked calls. We try to keep our average response time well below the national average, even for a largely rural county like ours. Now we average between 7:00 minutes and 7:15.”
DiBernardi emphasized that his department tries to be proactive in having rapid response, advanced life support staff — paramedics and intermediates — even at some of the more remote locations with quick response vehicles.
“We provide them with all the same equipment,” he said, “including cardiac monitors, IVs and medication. They are able to make the first contact pretty quickly. You want someone on the scene very quickly with those ALS skills to offset the time until the ambulance arrives and can just load and go. By spreading out into the communities instead of just the population centers you are able to impact those response times, positively, system wide.”
He concluded his comments by saying, “That’s what all of the taxpayers in the county are paying for and we are doing everything we can to provide that service. I tell the county commissioners every year that ambulance transport is one of our most important government services because of what that pre-hospital time means to patient outcomes. I tell them the same thing every year, ‘Don’t balance your budget on the back of EMS.’”
According to its 2021 audit report, Caldwell County had total ambulance-related expenses of almost $7.5 million during the last fiscal year and received more than $2.7 million in revenue, for a net budget outlay of almost $4.3 million.
In addition to having critical response times faster than the national average with its deployment model, Caldwell County has a truck replacement model that is mileage based.
“Regardless of how many calls it has gone on, when a truck reaches 225,000 miles it is surplussed and replaced,” said DiBernardi. “But beyond that, when it reaches 175,000 miles it is removed from frontline service and put into the reserve group. For all of our trucks, the box portion of the ambulance (with the medical-related equipment) is re-mountable onto the new truck. We only have to buy the chassis and drivetrain, saving taxpayers a lot of money compared to if they were buying a whole new ambulance.”
