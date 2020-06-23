BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Town Council announced on June 22 that it will hold a special town council meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, to discuss COVID-19-related issues.
According to a release detailing the meeting, discussions will include “possible restrictions and requirements for face coverings to be worn within the town of Blowing Rock.”
While the meeting will take place at Town Hall in Blowing Rock, due to COVID-19, public access to the building is restricted. Community members can access the meeting live through the town’s website at http://www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/meetings.
Residents who would like to submit a comment to be read during the meeting should email clerk@townofblowingrock.gov or drop a physical copy off at Town Hall, located at 1036 Main St. in Blowing Rock, either in its utility drop box or inside.
Public comments to be read during the meeting are due no later than 4 p.m. on June 24.
