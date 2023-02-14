BLOWING ROCK — The Laurel Drive sewer line replacement project is complete.
The project, approved in the Dec. 13 Blowing Rock Town Council meeting, replaced approximately 500 feet of pressurized sewer line extending from Pine Street to Mayview.
The project utilized existing authorized but unspent money. No money was used from the fund balance to cover the cost of the project. The line was in a state of disrepair with more than eight failures in the past several years, according to the town. After the most recent failure, the town determined that line replacement was an immediate need.
The town contracted with Iron Mountain Construction — who had quoted a cost of $58,070 — to complete the project.
