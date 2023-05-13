BLOWING ROCK — Community members in Blowing Rock gathered to help clean up the town on Thursday in an event sponsored by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
The town had several volunteers help beautify the town by picking up litter throughout the community.
A Peak Sanitation container was on hand for volunteers to put their trash in.
"This was our Second Annual BR Community Cleanup event sponsored by the Blowing Rock Chamber," said Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Membership Engagement Director Cathy Barker. We are thrilled to bring together the great people of our town to help beautify the area and have fun at the same time!"
Chick-fil-A of Boone, Pepsi Bottling Ventures and Food Lion of Blowing Rock also provided lunch to the volunteers.
The Chamber also thanked Keith Honeycutt, Jimmy Dula, Dan Ward and the team at Peak Sanitation for their help with the cleanup.
