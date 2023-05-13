BR Clean Up Day 1.jpeg

The volunteers gathered in front of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce before picking up trash. 

 Photo courtesy Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce

BLOWING ROCK — Community members in Blowing Rock gathered to help clean up the town on Thursday in an event sponsored by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.

The town had several volunteers help beautify the town by picking up litter throughout the community.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.