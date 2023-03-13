BLOWING ROCK — For 2023-2024, the Blowing Rock Community Foundation, Inc. has earmarked monies to fund new scholarships for local students.
These scholarships will be available for distribution for up to eight semesters of undergraduate education. For example, a $2,000 scholarship will be payable at $1,000 each semester.
These scholarships are established to honor Blowing Rock students attending institutions of higher education — community college, technical school or two/four year colleges and universities.
Qualifications for these scholarships are as follows:
must be a student (or will enter in fall 2023) at a community college, technical school, or two/four year college or university
must currently live and have lived in the Blowing Rock School District for the previous two years
must have attended Watauga High School for a minimum of two years (exceptions may be made for home school students and/or private/prep school students)
must have a high school grade point average of 3.0 or better
must submit a completed application and a typed 1-2 page statement which will include the following:
goals for the future – academic as well as personal and professional
academic, extracurricular activities, and community service
financial information
Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of merit (scholarship, extracurricular/community service/work experiences, leadership, and character) and need (family resources/income, other siblings in college, family circumstances, other available financial aid, and any other relevant information).
Applications must be completed online at blowingrockcf.org and must include a recent photo. Applications will not be accepted in any other format, after the April 6 deadline, and/or without all information included.
Interviews will be held on Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Blowing Rock Community Library.
