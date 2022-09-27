Blowing Rock Community Foundation

BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Community Foundation Grant is accepting applications through Oct. 7 for projects taking place in the greater Blowing Rock Area.

Designated 501 © (3) and other not-for-profit organizations conducting projects in Blowing Rock can apply for the grant until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Applications must include organization information, project plans and intentions and an operating budget for it to be considered completed.

