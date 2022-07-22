Maya Price, a student at Blowing Rock School, was one of six Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce scholarship recipients attending a North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics course in Durham during the summer of 2021.
BLOWING ROCK — Putting their money where their beliefs are, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce board of directors approved matching scholarship grants to five Blowing Rock Elementary students attending the 2022 “Summer Accelerator” program at one of the North Carolina School of Science and Math campuses.
Ranging from rising 7th through 9th grades, the five students in 2022 are Nora Price, Maya Price, Ashton Helmig, Mitch Jasper, and Oliver Powell.
Each of the scholarships is a $700 match, paying for roughly half of the program cost.
The Summer Accelerator programs are offered at both the Durham and Morganton campuses. To qualify for a Chamber scholarship, the student must have attended Blowing Rock School during the 2021-22 academic year or is a Blowing Rock resident attending another school in the Watauga County Schools district. The student must also have been accepted by NCSSMS into the Summer Accelerator program, maintain a daily journal of his or her activities and experiences, have 100 percent attendance while at the Accelerator program, and prepare a presentation of their experiences for Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce members upon completion of the coursework on a date to be determined in August, at which parents are encouraged to attend. The $700 scholarship is for the in-person summer accelerator program.
“We believe that early education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics provides the foundation for our nation’s next generation of entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs,” said Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin. “These kids are more likely to create new ways of doing things, either starting their own companies or creating opportunities for the companies in which they work.”
A management professor at Appalachian State University, Dr. Ben Powell serves as the Chamber’s Entrepreneurship chairman.
“What a lot of people don’t realize,” said Powell, “is that many of the Summer Accelerator students are later accepted into the North Carolina School of Science and Math to complete the last two years of their high school education. And once they graduate from NCSSM, they are guaranteed a full ride scholarship to one of the University of North Carolina campuses. We are not the only ones who recognize the importance of getting students excited about science and math at an early age.”
