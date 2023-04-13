BLOWING ROCK — The Town of Blowing Rock began extending the rock wall along Memorial Park to kick-off planned improvements to the downtown recreation hub.
The 2022-23 North Carolina State Budget included a $500,000 grant from the Parks and Recreation Trust Authority awarded to the town to renovate Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park.
The Watauga Democrat previously reported $450,000 in bond money and TDA and ABC funds would help reach the project cost of $1.2 million.
The project budget included funding to continue the existing rock wall along the front end of Memorial Park to the south side of the park. After preparing the area by relocating native Rhododendron trees to the area surrounding Broyhill Lake, the town’s landscaping crew began extending the rock wall in late March and early April.
Other anticipated enhancements to Memorial Park include new tennis, pickle ball, volleyball, shuffleboard and corn-hold courts in addition to a picnic area and updated restrooms.
