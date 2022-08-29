Town of Blowing Rock logo (web)

BLOWING ROCK — The town of Blowing Rock has announced the discharge of an estimated 3,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into the New River. 

The discharge occurred at the sanitary sewer manhole 139 on New River Lake Drive. The untreated wastewater was discharged into the Middle Fork of the South Fork of the New River on Aug. 27.  

