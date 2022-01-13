BOONE — The Blood Connection, the sole provider of Watauga Medical Center, is experiencing a never-before-seen critical need for blood.
If the shortage is prolonged, it could negatively impact patients in local hospitals, the organization announced Jan. 12.
The organization stated the shortage is unlike any other in TBC history, and the organization is projecting to collect 40 percent less than what hospitals need in the next 30 days.
The critically low blood supply can affect local hospital orders, meaning it will also affect hospital patients. TBC is the sole provider of Watauga Medical Center, and many others in the Western North Carolina region and across South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The only way to solve this problem is to get more blood donations and more blood drives. The Blood Connection stated that businesses, churches and schools must host blood drives for this crisis to end. Organizations can call (864) 255-5003 to host a blood drive.
"We are currently able to get blood products from our supplier, The Blood Connection," said Rob Hudspeth, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System senior vice president for system advancement. "However, there is critical need for donors."
Hudspeth said if possible, community members should donate to The Blood Connection blood drives.
TBC has experienced historically low blood donor turnout for roughly 10 months. Coupled now with blood drive cancelations due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and a further decline in donor turnout, TBC is now on the verge of a blood emergency.
Forecasted winter weather over the weekend could make the situation even more dire. Ideally, The Blood Connection targets a 5 to 7 day inventory of every blood type to ensure hospital needs are met. Due to this historic situation, TBC’s inventory levels are changing day-by-day, but have remained low.
As the community’s blood center, donating blood with TBC can directly affect the communities where donors live and work. Patients and hospitals across the region rely on generous blood donors to ensure units of blood are available for emergencies and for routine procedures. Blood cannot be replicated and must come from a human.
TBC is calling on community members to make an appointment to donate blood now and encourage friends and family to do the same. The Blood Connection has multiple centers and bloodmobiles open every day, and TBC also needs more places to host blood drives.
Donors can find convenient blood drives near them by going to thebloodconnection.org/donate. As a thank you to donors who donate, The Blood Connection is offering a variety of incentives and bonus eGift cards.
Donors can find upcoming promotions and bonus opportunities by following The Blood Connection on Facebook and other social media sites.
