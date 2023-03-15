NWS snowfall totals.jpg

A graphic from the National Weather Service illustrating the total snowfall across the region from the historic Blizzard of ‘93 that struck Watauga County 30 years ago this week.

 Graphic courtesy National Weather Service

WATAUGA COUNTY — The Blizzard of ‘93 was a historic winter storm that affected many parts of the eastern United States. The storm started on March 12 1993, and brought heavy snow, strong winds and extremely cold temperatures to the High Country region. Yet its effects lasted well into the week ahead.

Strong, chilling winds led to the blowing and drifting of snow, which caused power outages and extensive property damage. The winds produced by the light pressure gradient across the Tennessee Valley at the outset of the event supplied cold air that dropped the surface temperature, turning rain into snow through the day on Friday, with moderate snow reported at lower elevations. The inverted trough lingered over the region, enhancing rising motions and intensity of snowfall. Instability underneath the upper level trough also contributed to the snowfall intensity, playing a role in creating convective snow bands with high snowfall rates topping more than an inch per hour.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.