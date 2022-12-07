BLOWING ROCK — Birdies Coffee and Treats’s Giving Tuesday campaign raised $2,500 to help pay off school lunch debt.
Birdies, on U.S. 21 between Boone and Blowing Rock, is owned by Tiffany Norman and Katie Greene. Greene said when starting their business, the pair wanted to be a “support system that the community could lean in to.” She said with service and community at the heart of Birdies, Giving Tuesday is an effort in which they easily decided to participate.
According to global organization GivingTuesday, Giving Tuesday is a generosity movement created in 2012 as a way to encourage “radical generosity” in communities across the world. While the organization states it celebrates every Tuesday of the year, the commonly recognized charity event is the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.
Greene said the idea of contributing to paying off student lunch debt in Watauga County was always something they were interested in doing, but the campaign was solidified after hearing feedback from teachers and reaching out to Watauga County Schools Director of Child Nutrition Monica Bolick.
“On the surface, it is something that we were drawn to because it’s not been a focus area for anybody, and it is a need in the community,” Greene said. “As we got more information from the school system, from Monica particularly, learning the ins and outs of how it does truly affect so many people within the community, it just solidified in our hearts and our purpose and passion for it.”
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Department of Agriculture passed waivers nationwide that allowed schools to serve breakfast and lunch to students without collecting payment. That waiver expired on June 30, meaning parents have to again apply for free or reduced lunch for their children or pay for meals.
At the July Board of Education meeting, board members approved a price increase of $2.65 to $3 for lunch for grades pre-K through eighth grade and from $2.85 to $3.25 at the high school. Breakfasts increased from $1.50 to $1.75 from pre-K through 12th grade. Superintendent Scott Elliott said this increase was made for the schools to “break even” with the rising costs of food from vendors.
With the fall 2022 being the first semester back for families who do not qualify for free or reduced lunch paying full price for meals, Greene said she was informed that the county-wide school lunch debt was about $16,000 at the time of Giving Tuesday. Greene said she was told that the majority of this debt comes from families who “fall in the gap” between qualifying for financial assistance and being easily able to afford meals
“Students that are not able to pay for lunch, for some of these families that might be the only hot meal that child gets a day — we’re talking about feeding kids,” Greene said. “I mean, it’s a discussion of humanity and human dignity.”
Greene said with the debt being settled each year through the schools’s general funds, it impacts everyone in the school system.
“Teachers aren’t getting resources that they need for classrooms, kids are not getting to do field trips, they are not able to do these other enrichment activities. We’re not able to upgrade the library, they’re not able to upgrade the playground because they have to settle these cafeteria balances,” Green said. “So it really truly does have the trickle effect on all the kids in the school system.”
Green said donating 100% of profit on Giving Tuesday was Birdies’s “gesture to the school system in support of the families in the community.” She said the support for the campaign proved this is an issue many people in the area care about.
“We had an absolutely incredible turnout. We had a moment like we opened the window at 7 a.m. and there was this moment where we were like, OK, like, is this gonna work? — and then the floodgates opened,” Greene said. “It was community members. It was businesses who put in orders on behalf of their whole office and came over to support several times. It was people that drove by and said ‘I don’t even like coffee but I heard what you’re doing and I want to support’ so they would donate $20.”
Greene continued, “It was like the stars aligned in a way that the community were able to know about it and had a heart for it and it resonated with them and they were willing to come out and support. That was just incredible to see.”
Between sales profit and a GoFundMe, Birdies was able to raise more than $2,500 to contribute to paying off school lunch debt. Greene said many people said they did not know about the gravity of the problem and she is hopeful it will spark other efforts in the community, which is a hope Bolick shares.
“I am so grateful to Birdies Coffee & Treats and their customers for their love and support of our schools, students and families,” Bolick said. “I am hopeful that other businesses might follow Birdies’ lead in raising awareness of this important need in our community.”
(1) comment
"the United States Department of Agriculture passed waivers nationwide that allowed schools to serve breakfast and lunch to students without collecting payment. That waiver expired on June 30, meaning parents have to again apply for free or reduced lunch for their children or pay for meals."
You fail to mention that our very own Virginia Foxx voted *against* expanding this waiver when it came up for vote earlier this year, because apparently she thinks it's OK for children to go hungry. Why choose to omit that key piece of information?
