Tiffany Norman and Katie Greene opened Birdie’s Coffee and Treats in May.

BLOWING ROCK — Birdies Coffee and Treats’s Giving Tuesday campaign raised $2,500 to help pay off school lunch debt.

Birdies, on U.S. 21 between Boone and Blowing Rock, is owned by Tiffany Norman and Katie Greene. Greene said when starting their business, the pair wanted to be a “support system that the community could lean in to.” She said with service and community at the heart of Birdies, Giving Tuesday is an effort in which they easily decided to participate.

thechaosaysmuuuu
"the United States Department of Agriculture passed waivers nationwide that allowed schools to serve breakfast and lunch to students without collecting payment. That waiver expired on June 30, meaning parents have to again apply for free or reduced lunch for their children or pay for meals."

You fail to mention that our very own Virginia Foxx voted *against* expanding this waiver when it came up for vote earlier this year, because apparently she thinks it's OK for children to go hungry. Why choose to omit that key piece of information?

