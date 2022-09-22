WATAUGA — Following the resignation of John Welch effective Sept. 15, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners appointed Billy Kennedy as the new chair at their regular meeting on Tuesday Sept. 20.
As former vice-chairman, Kennedy led the meeting in Welch's absence prior to his appointment. Kennedy began the meeting by reading Welch's resignation letter, which was addressed to all board members.
"It is with regret that I, John Welch, hereby submit my letter of resignation as Chair and Commissioner of the Watauga County Board of County Commissioners, effective September 15, 2022," Kennedy read from Welch's resignation letter. "It is also with a sense of pride I reflect on our work together in our service to the citizens and visitors of Watauga County."
Welch resigned following the acceptance of a position at the University of Virginia. In his letter, Welch wrote that he determined that his commute from Boone to Charlottesville would become "too much of a burden" on him and his family to continue. He wrote that "to commute much longer would make it increasingly more difficult... to continue to be a member of the Watauga County Board of County Commissioners and fulfill the time commitment that is necessary and which the citizens of the County and District 2 deserve."
Welch wrote that he and his family will maintain their home in Boone for the remainder of the academic year as his two children complete their respective school years in Watauga County Schools.
After reading the letter, Kennedy said he was grateful to have served alongside Welch on the board of commissioners.
"We've lost a great person here in our county, but I'm sure he'll be a great asset to Charlottesville. They'll be lucky to have him," Kennedy said. "I want to pass on my thanks and say he left big shoes to fill and did a great job here as a school board member and as county commission chair."
Kennedy then opened the floor to motions to appoint a new chair.
Commissioner Larry Turnbow made a motion to appoint Kennedy as the new chair, and Charlie Wallin seconded this motion.
Kennedy then made a motion to appoint Turnbow as the new vice-chair, which Carrington Pertalion seconded.
Both were appointed unanimously.
Turnbow said he wanted to share his gratitude for Welch's service to Watauga County before continuing with the meeting.
"I would like to say that we are all going to miss [Welch], he was a fabulous chair," Turnbow said. "He served his community loyally, he was dedicated and was a valued member who we will very much miss."
