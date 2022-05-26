2019 Kahuna Top 5 (1).jpg

Shown are the top five fundraisers from the 2019 Big Kahuna. From left, Rob Lewis, Tom McDonnel, Jane Meyers, Ginny Walker and Emma Martin.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Watauga Habitat for Humanity Big Kahuna campaign is in its final week as it concludes with the Don Ho Down event on June 2 at Booneshine from 5:30 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Since April 1, five teams advocated and raised money to support Watauga Habitat’s home building efforts. In this friendly competition, the Kahuna team who raises the most money will be crowned Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s 2022 Big Kahuna. This year’s participants are:

● High Country HomeBuilders

● High Country REALTORS

● The Terrapins

● Alpha Delta Pi

● Lambda Chi Alpha

On Thursday, June 2, the winner of the 2022 Big Kahuna Campaign will be announced at the Don Ho-Down at Booneshine Brewing Company. The celebration will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., and the crowning of the Big Kahuna will occur at 8 p.m. Donations to the five Kahuna Campaigns will be accepted until the crowning takes place that evening. Light music will accompany the refreshments available for purchase by Booneshine.

Former Watauga Habitat for Humanity’s Big Kahunas are Linda Robinson, of Village Real Estate, who wore the inaugural crown in 2015 after she raised $13,503. In 2016, Justin Davis, owner of Blowing Rock Town Tavern, raised more than $6,000 to beat the other competitors.

To support your favorite 2022 Kahuna team, visit charity.pledgeit.org/BigKahuna2022.

Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a safe and affordable place to call home. Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the home owners.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.