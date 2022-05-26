BOONE — The Watauga Habitat for Humanity Big Kahuna campaign is in its final week as it concludes with the Don Ho Down event on June 2 at Booneshine from 5:30 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Since April 1, five teams advocated and raised money to support Watauga Habitat’s home building efforts. In this friendly competition, the Kahuna team who raises the most money will be crowned Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s 2022 Big Kahuna. This year’s participants are:
● High Country HomeBuilders
● High Country REALTORS
● The Terrapins
● Alpha Delta Pi
● Lambda Chi Alpha
On Thursday, June 2, the winner of the 2022 Big Kahuna Campaign will be announced at the Don Ho-Down at Booneshine Brewing Company. The celebration will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., and the crowning of the Big Kahuna will occur at 8 p.m. Donations to the five Kahuna Campaigns will be accepted until the crowning takes place that evening. Light music will accompany the refreshments available for purchase by Booneshine.
Former Watauga Habitat for Humanity’s Big Kahunas are Linda Robinson, of Village Real Estate, who wore the inaugural crown in 2015 after she raised $13,503. In 2016, Justin Davis, owner of Blowing Rock Town Tavern, raised more than $6,000 to beat the other competitors.
Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a safe and affordable place to call home. Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the home owners.
