BOONE — Crews from Boone Fire Department's "A" shift responded to multiple fires this past Saturday night and Sunday morning.
According to the department, Boone Fire was dispatched to a structure fire at The TApp Room Bar and Restaurant on Blowing Rock Road at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night.
Battalion Chief Brown arrived with light smoke showing from above one of the doors of the building. Ladder 1 arrived and deployed a 1 ¾ inch hose line to the front porch, according to BFD.
The crew from Engine 6 arrived and started pulling off the wood siding of the building to expose a small fire in between the wood siding and the original brick wall. According to Boone Fire, crews quickly extinguished the fire with minimal damage.
Engine 8 (Station 1), Engine 4 (Station 3), Tanker 1 (Station 3), Squad 1, Chief 21 (Chief Isaacs), Car 2 (Battalion Chief Spencer), and numerous off-duty staff responded to the scene.
After an investigation, it was determined that carelessly discarded cigarettes on the porch started the small fire.
"We would like to urge everyone to be careful discarding your cigarettes and only discard them in approved containers," Boone Fire stated.
At 12:25 a.m., Sunday morning, Engine 8 was dispatched to an unapproved outside fire. While en route, a vehicle fire was dispatched on Hwy 105 on Rock Crusher Hill. Engine 8 was already in the area due to the first call and was quickly diverted to the vehicle fire, according to Boone Fire.
Upon arrival, Engine 8 found a small fire in the engine compartment that was quickly extinguished by Engine 8's crew. Engine 6 (Station 2) responded to the unapproved fire that E-8 was originally dispatched. The unapproved outside fire was found to be a fire made of twigs and a fireplace starter log inside of a propane fire pit. Engine 6 crews cleaned out the fire pit.
Boone Fire wants to remind everyone to use propane fire pits for their intended use and not to put their own wood or other materials in them.
Lastly, at 2:40 a.m., Station 1 was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire on Meadow Hill Drive in the Perkinsville area. While en route, Watauga County dispatch advised that the vehicle was close to an apartment building and several other cars. This led to Car 1 (Battalion Chief Brown) and Engine 6 (Station 2) to also respond to the call. Upon arrival, Engine 8 found an involved car fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent any spread quickly.
Those calls were four of the 13 received by BFD on Saturday and Sunday.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.