WATAUGA — Three students from Valle Crucis School and three students from Bethel School won the Watauga County Soil and Water District poster contest.
At Valle Crucis, Hannah Rood (1st), Celia Maddritch (2nd) and Lyza Moore (3rd) won the contest for the school and county level. Their posters will be submitted into the district Area 2 Competition, which will take place in March.
At Bethel, Josie Roaden (1st), Lauren Gardner (2nd) and Colt Farthing (3rd) were the school winners. Logan Webb earned an honorable mention.
All students are 5th graders at their respective schools and earned prizes. The theme was “Water… The Cycle of Life.”
Each year, the NC Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts annually administers a number of education contests at the district and area levels. Area winners advance to state competitions.
For more information on any of the education contests, contact the Watauga County Soil and Water Conservation District at (828) 264-3850. The office is located at 971 West King Street.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.