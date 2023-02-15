WATAUGA — Three students from Valle Crucis School and three students from Bethel School won the Watauga County Soil and Water District poster contest.

At Valle Crucis, Hannah Rood (1st), Celia Maddritch (2nd) and Lyza Moore (3rd) won the contest for the school and county level. Their posters will be submitted into the district Area 2 Competition, which will take place in March.

