BETHEL — A home in the Bethel community is a total loss after a Sunday afternoon fire.
According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland, multiple departments responded to a report of a structure fire at 3740 Bethel Road at approximately 3:18 p.m. March 27. First arriving units saw flames that were engulfing a large portion of the house.
Two occupants were inside the house at the time of the fire. Medics checked and transported one occupant to Watauga Medical Center, according to Garland. A small outside fire was extinguished by fire units on scene and the North Carolina Forest service. The fire is under investigation.
Beaver Dam, Cove Creek, Fall Creek, Zionville Fire, North Carolina Forest Service, Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue and the Watauga Fire Marshal Office responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.