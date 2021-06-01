BOONE — The Watauga High School JROTC program and members of the Watauga Explorers program raised $4,191 for the families of the late Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox through a benefit car wash on May 29.
The car wash itself raised $2,794, which was then matched 50 percent by Boonies Chicago Style Pizza for the grand total of $4,191.
The two Watauga County Sheriffs Office deputies were killed in the line of duty on April 28 responding to a welfare check.
The organizer of the event, Danielle Kindlesparker, said she had personal connections to both families so she wanted to help them in any way she could.
“It hit a little closer to home for me personally,” Kindlesparker said. “This is something (the children) can learn and appreciate, give back to the two fallen heroes and just show the families support.”
Law enforcement officers who brought patrol cars to the event received a free car wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.