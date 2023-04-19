Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative member Kellie Ashcraft attended the meeting to request that Beech Mountain Town Council proclaim April 29 through May 6 as Resilient and Thriving Communities Week.
BEECH MOUNTAIN — After holding a public hearing regarding the Town Hall Visitor Center Addition and Renovation Project, Beech Mountain Town Council discussed the status of the project and approved a proclamation at the most recent meeting.
During the public hearing, Robert McMichael expressed his concerns with adding to the town’s debt while the town is also trying to lower taxes. The town voted previously to finance a portion of the funds that it is contributing toward the project. He asked the council to consider not passing the resolution.
Through the consent agenda, the council agreed to secure a deed of trust for $550,000 to finance a portion of the Town Hall Visitor Center Addition and Renovation Project. The terms of the financing agreement with Truist Bank are an interest rate of 4.16% for 10 years. Additionally, the Beech Mountain TDA will provide a grant of $600,000 and the town will contribute $750,000 from its general fund. The total construction cost is $1.9 million.
The project is under way and community members can expect to see construction and temporary offices in the parking lot at town hall, as well as a temporary office trailer at the Bark Park, for an eight- to 12-month period, Town Manager Bob Pudney said.
Kellie Ashcraft, a member of the Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative, attended the meeting to request that the council proclaim April 29 through May 6 as Resilient and Thriving Communities Week. The goal of the WCCI is “to promote health and resilience in our community and to effectively prevent, recognize and treat trauma by creating safe, stable, nurturing environments and relationships through education, advocacy and policy change,” Ashcraft said.
This year, the Resilient North Carolina Collaborative Coalition has requested a statewide proclamation for the same week to be Resilient and Thriving Communities Week through the governor’s office. Ashcraft thanked the council for all it does to strengthen and care for the community.
“We’d like to thank all of you for the many ways that Beech Mountain Town Council supports programs and projects that prevent stress and adversity, treat trauma and promote resiliency,” she said.
In other news and notes:
April is Blue Light Month in Watauga County, which is in honor of Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox, who were killed in the line of duty two years ago, Pudney said. He encouraged everyone to show support for those two officers as well as the Beech Mountain Police Department by putting up blue lights as well.
The town cleanup and beautification of roadways is under way, Pudney said. Crews have been working on the parkway, digging up certain places, putting in culverts and more, he said.
Pudney recognized that April 9 through 15 is National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week, and informed everyone that the town provided food to dispatch to thank them. He encouraged everyone to stop by and thank them for everything they do, as sometimes they do not get as much recognition since they are not on incident scenes.
Beech Mountain Town Council’s next meeting will be at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.
