Town Hall Construction

Town Manager Bob Pudney and architect John Merritt, with two VPC Construction crew members on the roof behind them working on the construction.

 Photo courtesy Town of Beech Mountain

BEECH MOUNTAIN — The year-long construction project on the Beech Mountain Town Hall remains on schedule.

The 2,700-square-foot expansion — which started on May 1 — will be completed in stages, with the visitor center and community and economic development offices slated to be functional by the end of the year. The expansion will also allow more space for employees. 

  

