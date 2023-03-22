BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain held its monthly town council meeting on Tuesday, March 14 where members discussed the analysis of employee salaries, sales tax litigation regarding the town of Boone and more.
Town council members hired an outside group of human resource managers to analyze employee pay. Cheryl Brown represented the group and presented its findings. The group compared the salaries in Beech Mountain to those in surrounding towns to keep up with competitive pay, and no immediate changes are being made.
On March 1, the N.C. Supreme Court denied Boone’s appeal for per capita sales tax. This decision keeps the sales tax distribution at ad valorem in Watauga County. Town Manager Bob Pudney noted this success for the town of Beech Mountain.
“That was a successful case and hopefully our bottom line on sales tax will continue,” said Pudney.
The Pinnacle Ridge well has begun to get permits to start construction. It is a 12-month-long construction process that will bring 100,000 gallons of potable water per day to the town of Beech Mountain. Additionally, the town hall visitor center expansion has been signed by the contractor to proceed with construction.
Skiloft Road construction has started planning with an anticipated deadline of April 15. Pudney said he met with neighbors and residents of the road saying they have received very little negative comment. The budget for the project is still under way.
Council was also informed that the Sledding Hill is anticipated to close when the snow melts, and when the resorts close they’ll also stop making snow.
The next regular meeting of Beech Mountain Town Council will take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at Beech Mountain Town Hall.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.