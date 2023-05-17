BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Town Council heard from a number of citizens during a public hearing on its 2023-2024 draft budget at its most recent meeting.
Several citizens spoke during the public hearing on the budget, each expressing concern with the town’s spending and debt, and how it will impact the property tax millage rate in the years to come.
“I know some spending is a necessity. You’ve got infrastructure, costs, things of that nature, but the town needs to differentiate between needs and wants,” Rob Rusczak said.
Despite bringing concerns regarding the draft to the council, many of the citizens commented that they appreciate the hard work that the council and town employees have put toward creating the budget. Robert McMichael said during his comment that he doesn’t mind paying for things that are needed, such as ambulances and an increase in salaries to stay competitive with other employers, but that he does want a more clear understanding of where the increases in the budget are being spent.
“I shouldn’t have to read the budget to figure all of this out,” he said. “I and others have been asking you, our elected officials and paid employees, these questions since last year, and you should be able to provide us with these answers in plain, clear language.”
During public comment, Sandy Carr with the Beech Mountain TDA spoke to tell everyone about the Beech Mountain Farmers Market, which opens Friday, June 2. The market takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the public parking lot on Bark Park Way. The first 100 people to attend will get a free tote bag and a white pine seedling to plant. Carr announced that the Beech Mountain Farmers Market is now going to be a part of the High Country Farmers Market Network Trail.
TDA board member Kendall Cox resigned from her position as she took a job outside of Beech Mountain and no longer qualified for the position. The council nominated Donald Wayne Carringer to fill the vacancy.
In other news and notes at the Tuesday, May 9, meeting:
The council passed a proclamation which deemed May 15 through 21 as National Police Week.
The Visitors Center has moved temporarily to the blue building between the Bark Park and the Sledding Hill as construction on the Town Hall and Visitor Center expansion project is now under way. The project adds room for the Building and Inspections Department, Police Department, Administration, Visitor Center and Community and Economic Development, and construction is projected to be finished within a year.
Due to the construction, town council, board of adjustment, TDA, Parks and Rec., Planning Board and other town meetings will take place either in the recreation center or at public works, said Town Manager Bob Pudney. Meeting notices will include the location so individuals know where to go, he said.
Beech Mountain Town Council will have a citizens’ input and public work session on the 2023-2024 budget at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, in the Council Chambers. The council’s next regular meeting will be at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.