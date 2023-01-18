BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Town Council appointed several individuals to fill vacancies on various boards and committees around the town at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
First, council member Wiedner Abernethy nominated Dean Roberts and Leslie Johnson to the planning board. Both were unanimously agreed upon to appoint.
Next, council member Kelly Melang nominated Kendall Cox, Jana Greer and Ben Swadley to the TDA, which the rest of the council voted in favor of. It appointed Swadley as the TDA chair and Greer as the vice chair.
Vice Mayor Jimmie Accardi nominated Rory Ellington, Sheri Roberts and Michael Harman to the Parks and Recreation Committee, which the council approved. Judy Elliot was renominated to the Board of Adjustments and Tony Hunter and Lear Powell were nominated and appointed to the Tree Board.
Town Manager Bob Pudney presented the board with an amendment to the planning and inspection fee schedule. The amendment simply deleted residential driveway permits and non-residential driveway permits and replaced them with a culvert-only permit, driveway alterations to an existing permit and driveway anew.
“We’re running into culvert replacements, as we talked about last month, and we were using a driveway permit fee, which was inappropriate, so we wanted to add a culvert,” Pudney explained. “On the driveways, we wanted to eliminate the commercial driveway. The inspection costs are the same as for a private, single-family driveway, and we wanted to increase those fees to be more in line with our inspection fee schedule.”
This year, Beech Mountain’s municipal election will look a little different, as there will have to be an additional contest to fill the vacancy on the council since council member Erin Gonyea resigned. Pudney reached out to the board of elections in Watauga and Avery counties, along with the state, to receive direction on how to go about electing a new council member. There will be two contests in November. First, there will be one regular contest where the top two candidates win a four-year term and the third wins a two-year term, as council members Melang, Accardi and Mayor Barry Kaufman’s terms all expire in December of this year. The second contest will be a vote to fill the vacant position, in which the single candidate with the most votes will earn a two-year term, serving the remainder of Gonyea’s term. Candidates will be required to select which contest they wish to run for when they register, Pudney said.
Nick Wilson made a public comment encouraging the town council members to attend events around the town, in addition to his suggestion at a previous meeting that they should each visit different departments in the town to get a better understanding of how they function.
Kari McMichael also made a public comment expressing her concern about traffic on the parkway, primarily from people trying to get in and out of the resort. While part of her comment was based around having trouble getting on and off the mountain, she also expressed her concern about how the traffic impacts EMS workers, police officers and those who need to travel in case of an emergency.
The town’s budget retreat will be at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The next regular Beech Mountain Town Council meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
