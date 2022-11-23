Wilson BMTC

Community member Nick Wilson speaks during public comment at the Beech Mountain Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

 Screenshot by Lily Kincaid

BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Town Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to discuss various issues, including open positions on boards and committees within the town.

There are currently 14 open positions on different boards and committees in Beech Mountain. Vice Mayor Jimmie Accardi encouraged people to apply to fill these vacancies, saying that it’s a great chance to make an impact and get more involved in the community. Groups taking applications for members include Planning Board, Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation, Tree Committee and Tourism Development Authority

