BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Town Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to discuss various issues, including open positions on boards and committees within the town.
There are currently 14 open positions on different boards and committees in Beech Mountain. Vice Mayor Jimmie Accardi encouraged people to apply to fill these vacancies, saying that it’s a great chance to make an impact and get more involved in the community. Groups taking applications for members include Planning Board, Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation, Tree Committee and Tourism Development Authority
Town Manager Bob Pudney informed the board that there is the possibility of an impending diesel shortage, which was confirmed by the town’s wholesaler. Pudney wanted to inform everyone that the town has a plan in the event that there is a shortage. The town’s largest use of diesel fuel comes from snow plowing, and the shortage is expected to occur in January. Pudney said that the town can store around three months’ worth of operating diesel fuel, which it can obtain now and wait to use until January.
Pudney also recognized the Parks and Recreation department for continuing to exceed expectations.
“They completed, in October, 16 events in 31 days,” he said. “Those weren’t little events, those were our trick or treat, our haunted trail. They did a number of things in October that were noteworthy.”
Beech Mountain’s “A Very Beary Christmas Parade” will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, Pudney said. Throughout the month of December, different entities within the town will be giving out stuffed bears for different occasions. Police and fire departments will do “Bears from Those Who Care,” where, in random acts of kindness, they leave bears on people’s cars, for example. EMS workers will be doing “Bears for Boo Boos,” in which they give bears to people who require their services. Additionally, volunteers will be giving out bears around the town as random acts of kindness as well.
Community member Nick Wilson spoke during public comment and brought the discrepancy in town flag colors to the council’s attention. He requested that the council decide whether the flag itself should be white or blue. Accardi agreed, and suggested that the issue be put on the agenda for the council to discuss at the December meeting.
Wilson also noted that he saw Accardi working at the dump recently, which gave him the idea that the council members may benefit from doing stuff like that more.
“It might be a good suggestion for each one of you on the town council to pick a department once a month and just spend an hour or two, just to get quite familiar with that, instead of working just behind this desk up here,” Wilson said. “You’ll get a real feel for what goes on.”
The issue of the tax millage rate was brought up again at the meeting, and the council members expressed their desire to look at the millage rate next year and see what they can do to make it easier on the community members. Mayor Barry Kaufman stated that there would be a budget meeting in January, and he encouraged members of the community to come to the future budget meetings and express their ideas with the council. Community members can learn what the council is thinking budget-wise and offer any suggestions or new ideas they may have. Having the conversation now, though, will not change anything currently, so Kaufman encouraged everyone to hold their comments and concerns until the budget meeting in January.
“We all got our tax bills. We’re no different than anybody else in this room. We’re all paying for it,” Kaufman said. “But I think we’re all aware that some people are suffering from it, and we’ll reexamine it.”
The next Beech Mountain Town Council meeting will take place at Beech Mountain Town Hall at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
