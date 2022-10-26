BMTC October 2022

Council member Kelly Melang at the Beech Mountain Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. 

 Photo by Lily Kincaid

BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Town Council voted to pass the zoning text amendment regarding outdoor amusements and recreation at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

After a brief public hearing in which one member of the community made a comment, the council reviewed the amendment and voted unanimously to accept the ordinance with the suggested changes from the planning board. The planning board voted 4-0 to recommend the ordinance amendment to the council. For the sake of record, Mayor Barry Kaufman pointed out that Vice Mayor Jimmy Accardi, who was absent from the meeting, would have voted against the amendment had he been there.

