Jimmie Accardi Beech Mountain screenshot

Vice Mayor Jimmie Accardi shares a statement at the beginning of Beech Mountain Town Council’s July 12 meeting.

 Screenshot by Lily Kincaid

BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Town Council met on July 12 for its regular meeting, where the council members discussed the community’s response to the 2022-2023 budget.

The council adopted this year’s budget at its June 14 meeting. The budget dropped the tax rate from $.732 to $.68, but several community members made public comments about how this rate, paired with the fact that Avery County’s property revaluation took place this year, will cause their taxes to double or possibly in some cases even triple. The council voted 3-2 to adopt the budget, with council members Kelly Melang and Weidner Abernethy opposing. Melang and Abernethy stated that Town Manager Bob Pudney presented the council a balanced budget with a tax rate of $.65.

