BMTC Feb. 2023

Town Manager Bob Pudney discusses the Town Hall and Visitor Center expansion project with the Beech Mountain Town Council at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

 Screenshot by Lily Kincaid

BEECH MOUNTAIN — After two years of budgeting and planning, Beech Mountain Town Council accepted a bid for the Town Hall and Visitor Center expansion project at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The bid for the project was awarded to VPC Builders in Banner Elk. The original bid was $2,107,165, but has been negotiated down to $1,888,231. The need for the expansion is evident in the fact that employees who should be in private offices are doubled up and sharing offices, and some employees are working in spaces that were originally designed to be closets, said Town Manager Bob Pudney.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.