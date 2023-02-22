BEECH MOUNTAIN — After two years of budgeting and planning, Beech Mountain Town Council accepted a bid for the Town Hall and Visitor Center expansion project at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The bid for the project was awarded to VPC Builders in Banner Elk. The original bid was $2,107,165, but has been negotiated down to $1,888,231. The need for the expansion is evident in the fact that employees who should be in private offices are doubled up and sharing offices, and some employees are working in spaces that were originally designed to be closets, said Town Manager Bob Pudney.
Additionally in Town Hall, one employee works out of the kitchen and break room area. The public has no privacy when meeting with staff to discuss things like contesting tax bills, talking about water bills or personal financial issues, as there is no place in Town Hall for these conversations to happen even in a “semi-private fashion,” Pudney said.
Additionally, the evidence collection and security from the police department does not meet minimum state standards as there is not enough space. Pudney added that there is evidence in boxes in the captain’s office, a practice which cannot continue.
The project creates approvable secure storage for evidence that serves for both receiving and processing, he said. Additionally, weapons and ammunition currently are improperly stored in a closet, which is not appropriate and needs to be stored in a more secure space, according to Pudney’s report. The computer room for 911 communications is also used for storage, and the project has allotted space for each of these issues to be addressed, he said.
“When I say we’re out of space, it’s not an exaggeration,” he said. “You have approved an employee for the finance department in the current budget that I can’t hire because I don’t have a place to put them.”
Council member Kelly Melang asked what it would cost to fix or maintain the current Town Hall. Pudney said while he didn’t have a specific number, it would more than likely take hundreds of thousands of dollars. There is a substantial amount of maintenance, such as a roof replacement, replacement of much of the HVAC equipment, rotten wood on the exterior, the pedestrian bridge and the electrical generator that needs to be done to the building regardless of the expansion, he explained.
“It seemed to be a prudent use of funds and efficient to do one project,” Pudney said. “Increase the space that we need because we’re out of space in Town Hall and we’re out of space in the Visitor Center, and build in those maintenance items so that we don’t spend money and then two years, five years down the road decide to do a major renovation or an increase space and have to cut in the roofs, as this project does.”
Melang asked for reasoning for expanding the Visitor Center, as she was of the understanding that a lot of people don’t stop by it on their way up the mountain. Pudney told her that the center averages 35 visitors per day, with just greater than 1,000 per month. Additionally, the expansion would accommodate a number of things, including the fact that four employees work in an open space with no divider currently, he said. Again, the issue is that there is no room for private conversations.
The new plan includes a conference room and two offices for economic development and Visitor Center staff. The Visitor Center is also a hub for economic development, digital marketing and a recording space for the radio station and two cable TV stations, he said, all of which is done in an open atmosphere currently. There’s paper being improperly stored per fire code beside the radio and TV equipment, which Pudney, who is also the fire chief, explained. There is no ADA-accessible bathroom at the Visitor Center, which is another substantial expense. The plan includes a wheelchair-accessible family bathroom with changing tables.
Council member Weidner Abernethy said the town should see this as a learning experience and be sure to keep an eye on facilities before they get to a condition where this much work is necessary. At this point, the expansion is a need, not a want, he said.
The TDA is committing $600,000 toward the project. In the beginning stages of the project, it seemed as though the TDA would put $900,000 toward the project, but after meeting recently, it voted to contribute $600,000 instead.
“The TDA graciously agreed to a $600,000 grant for this project,” Pudney said. “They made it clear that that was for the visitor center portion of the project only, that they are not funding any of the town hall public building.”
All of the designing, engineering and planning has been done at the cost of around $117,000, Pudney said. The TDA has already contributed $150,000 to the project and will contribute $275,000 in Fiscal Year 2023 and has a remaining commitment of $175,000. The town has budgeted $250,000 toward the project for Fiscal Year 2023 as well, accumulating to a total contribution to date of $850,000. This leaves $1,038,231 remaining of the total contract price.
Pudney said the town had two options to go about funding the rest of the project. First, the town could finance the entire amount remaining at the best rate and term possible, which the council could approve in the near future. Second, the town could buy down the amount to be financed with $500,000 from the fund balance, making the financed amount $538,231. Pudney and the finance director chose that amount because they believed they could afford it and it would not adversely affect the town’s fund balance, he said.
Pudney was looking at a seven- or 15-year term, and Abernethy asked him to also look at a five-year term as well. The council approved the bid and chose to go with the second option.
Many people have complained about traffic on weekends, especially with people parking on the side of the road or on private property, Pudney said. The town meets weekly with the ski resort and has recently put up signs alerting people that they will ticket or tow people when they park in spots not designated for public parking. This last period, they issued 75 tickets related to that situation, he said. The town, the resort and the police chief are working to solve this issue and have made substantial progress, Pudney said, including asking the TDA to reduce its advertising for weekend visits and it is advertising during the week now.
“It doesn’t pay, obviously, to spend money to bring people up here if we can’t accommodate them,” he said.
Per Pudney’s observations, the town is actually making nobody happy. Residents cannot drive around the mountain, and visitors are unhappy because it’s too crowded, there’s too much traffic and they can’t get to the resort, he said. They are working to find a middle ground to provide smoother operation and accommodate everyone, he explained.
Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department recently underwent its five-year ISO insurance rating inspection from the state. This year, the department received a 4, which is an improvement from its previous rating of a 5. BMVFD is one of the few towns in the state to receive a 4, Pudney said, and the community will likely see a reduction in their annual fire insurance premium due to this.
The next Beech Mountain Town Council meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.