Town of Beech Mountain logo
File Photo

BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Town of Beech Mountain will receive up to $3 million in loans from the state after Gov. Roy Cooper announced $223 million for drinking water and wastewater projects statewide

The funds for Beech Mountain will be used to rehabilitate and replace a major portion of its sewer collection system that has caused sanitary sewer overflows at the Pond Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and in watersheds that are classified as water supply sources.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.