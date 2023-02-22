BM Visitor Center

Beech Mountain TDA met on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to discuss how much money it would contribute toward the Visitor Center expansion project.

 Photo courtesy Beech Mountain Visitor Center

BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain’s Tourism Development Authority met on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to discuss funding for the town hall and visitor center expansion project.

In recent months, there has been much discussion over how much money the TDA would put toward the project. When planning for the expansion began two years ago, it was understood by the town that the TDA would fund half of the project, said Town Manager Bob Pudney at a previous town council meeting. Since the TDA had budgeted for the project for two years and had seen the plans, he assumed that they were on board with the project. However, during a meeting regarding the matter in December, the TDA tabled the matter and decided to consult their attorney, with some members questioning whether or not it committed the funds in the first place, Pudney said.

