BEECH MOUNTAIN – As Beech Mountain Resort winds down the winter season, a summer of game-changing upgrades ensues. Upgrades include terrain redesign, new chairlifts, and increased snowmaking capacity.
Lift One, a double chairlift, is being replaced with a new Doppelmayr Quad Chairlift, equipped with a loading conveyor. This marks the third new Doppelmayr Quad Chairlift installed in four years.
The terrain park will convert into a beginner trail named Golden Child, with a new carpet conveyor lift. Golden Child is a testament to the resort’s commitment to expanding lesson offerings and increasing overall participation. This addition provides additional acreage of green terrain equipped with 100 percent snowmaking coverage to accommodate novice and beginner skiers.
Terrain Park enthusiasts will have a new enhanced park located in Powder Bowl and a progression park in the Meadows.
One of the resort’s most popular amenities, snow tubing, is getting a new all-weather snowmaking system. This new technology will extend the tubing season and allow the implementation of pre-booking. Latitude 90 is an enclosed snowmaking system that withstands ambient temperatures, winds, and humidity.
As a part of a multi-year snowmaking upgrade project, ten new SMI automated fan guns are joining the fleet, bringing the overall fan gun total to 93. This snowmaking investment will contribute significantly to greater snow consistency from November through March.
Beech Mountain Resort is committed to improving the overall guest experience through continued on-mountain enhancements. The resort will share additional improvements throughout the summer months.
For more information, go to www.BeechMountainResort.com or call (828) 387-2011.
