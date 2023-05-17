23 BMR Square V.8_SA 1080x1080 copy.jpg

Party on the Mountain flyer for 2023.

 Photo Submitted

BEECH MOUNTAIN – Beech Mountain Resort, presenting organization of the annual Beech Mountain Summer Concert Series, has announced that it will expand its celebrations this year with a bonus weekend of outdoor music taking place July 28 to July 30.

Featuring legendary acts, newly-nominated inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Sheryl Crow, southern rock luminaries JJ Grey & Mofro, American rock titans Dawes, iconic jam-rock outfit My Morning Jacket, and more, Beech Mountain’s “Party on the Mountain” weekend will bring three back-to-back concerts to one of North Carolina’s most picturesque venues. Beech Mountain Resort will also play host to The Revivalists (June 10), Amos Lee (July 15), and Grace Potter (August 12) as part of this year’s festivities, with tickets on sale at www.tixr.com/groups/beechmountainresort. Weekend and Single Day passes to the “Party on the Mountain” event will be available to the public on Friday, May 12.

