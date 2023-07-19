Sean Royall BMTC

Sean Royall from Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation delivers the department’s monthly report to the council.

 Screenshot by Lily Kincaid

BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain Town Council voted to put a bond referendum on the November ballot, which would allow the town to raise funds for improvements to water infrastructure and capacity through a general obligation bond at its meeting on Tuesday, July 11.

Since its inception, Beech Mountain has had issues with water supply. The town has experienced droughts and extended periods of time without access to potable water many times over the decades, and so far, there has not been a solution that was both affordable and effective.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.