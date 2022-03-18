BEECH MOUNTAIN – The Town of Beech Mountain held its regularly scheduled town council meeting on March 8. In the public comment portion of the meeting, Ben Sawdley opened by stating, “It’s nice that we can come and talk and have an impact. It is meaningful to me.”
Sawdley brought up the paid parking lot to which he did not originally believe it was a right fit for Beech Mountain, yet after witnessing how busy Beech Mountain Parkway can get, it became apparent that it was necessary. Sawdley offered two recommendations to the board, citing the need for recycling education and the hope for maintenance and growth of the trail system.
The featured local business of the month was Superlative Realty, represented by Debbie Canady. Canady noted that currently the group has very low inventory and that there is no end in sight as to how high the prices will go in the home market. She reported that homes spend an average of 36 days on the market, average 2,200 sq. ft. and average around $380 per square foot in the current market. One of the only concerns by real estate agencies and developers on Beech Mountain is the quantity of water supply. She also recommended that buyers research the town ordinances to make sure properties comply.
Beech Mountain Police Department had an extremely busy month and received approximately double the amount of calls, including critical calls. The board addressed the recent shooting on the mountain and stated that the suspects were arrested at the base of the mountain, and if they were not stopped they could have quite possibly evaded identification. It was noted that Beech Mountain Police went “above and beyond” for that particular case, with the board giving high praise to the department for its excellent service to the town.
In updated news, town manager Bob Pudney reported that code enforcement is being ramped up, the TDA had a record income in recent months and that solid waste was reduced from 142 tons to 70.5 tons.
The new park bathrooms have registered tremendous construction progress due to the recent warm weather conditions and should be finished by the end of the month. Pudney noted that a ribbon cutting and dedication for the sledding hill, parking lot and bathrooms will occur possibly in the first or second week of April.
A new business license program would include short-term rentals and was explained to be the next step in getting a handle on the short-term rental locations on Beech Mountain. Short-term rental registration has been a challenge for the town, especially during peak seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.