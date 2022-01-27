BEECH MOUNTAIN —The 40th Adaptive Learn to Ski/Snowboard Week was held at Beech Mountain Resort on Jan. 18 to 21. This year’s event was sponsored largely by SPARC (Sports, Arts, Recreation of Chattanooga), Move United (formerly DSUSA) and Beech Mountain with Catalyst Sports.
A number of other sponsors also participated, including the local Beech Mountain Ski Shop and Alpine Ski Shop. During this annual weeklong event, participants with a wide range of disabilities gather from all over the Southeast region to learn and improve their skills using skis and snowboards. The motto of Move United, “If I can do this, I can do anything,” inspires many to attempt alpine sports.
This event at Beech Mountain is the oldest adaptive ski clinic in the country, having first gathered on the mountain in 1981. Beech Mountain has continued to be the host for this event, with the help of the Costin family. Sponsors donate to bring together instructors, equipment, and resources to teach skiing/snowboarding to individuals with disabilities across the states of North and South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.
More than $90,000 of adaptive equipment is brought to the slopes, providing a variety of snow experiences that include use of a monoski, biski, twin ski and sliders, all designed to assist with ski and snowboard instruction. Instructors from all over the US who are all PSIA Adaptive-certified instructors with more than 80 years of combined experience converge on Beech Mountain for the week. Participants’ ages range from 5 to 70 and older, and cover a wide range of diagnosis that include physical, neurological, developmental and orthopedic challenges.
Local Special Olympics athlete Katie Holdcroft has been involved with this event for eight seasons, benefiting greatly from each 90-minute lesson. Often the same instructors are on hand every year and this year marked Holdcroft’s third experience with instructor Colleen from Crested Butte, Colo.
Participants check in at the Beech Mountain Alpen Haus building with Al Kaye, Debbie Hightower and her staff, Susie Baker and Rebekah Gilman. Each athlete is welcomed with a tote bag filled with goodies including hand warmers, snacks and body cream, including the highlight — the annual commemorative T-shirt.
The social aspect of the event had been modified this year with the elimination of the large group family dinners and the banquet. Additionally, masks were required inside the building with attempts at social distancing also in effect.
Although the weather hasn’t always cooperated in a timely manner, the 20+ inches of snowfall over January 16 and 17 set the stage for wonderful snow conditions. A full four days of great snow was the experience for all athletes.
