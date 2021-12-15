BEECH MOUNTAIN — Santa and his friends are visiting Beech Mountain for the Beech Mountain Parks and Rec’s second annual holiday parade on Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. The parade will start at the Beech Mountain Resort and follow Beech Mtn. Parkway to White Wolf Lodge. Santa will visit town hall after the parade
Parade goers are advised to be at their viewing spot by 3:30 p.m. Suggested viewing spots include the intersection of Beech Mtn. Parkway and Charter Hills Road, Frazier’s Tavern, Tamarac Road, Overlook (Katz Curve), the intersection of Christie Way and Beech Mtn. Parkway, town hall, the visitor’s center and Brick Oven Pizza.
The parade will be canceled if it snows.
To be in the parade or to get more information, call (828) 387-3003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.