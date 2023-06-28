Music Exhibit_closer.jpg

"Beech Mountain Music" provides visitors with an interactive and engaging journey through the history of music on Beech Mountain.

BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain History Museum has announced the opening of a new exhibit spotlighting the unique musical heritage of the mountain.

“Beech Mountain Music,” provides visitors with an interactive and engaging journey through the history of music on Beech Mountain. The new exhibit debuted Thursday, June 15, which was also the opening day for the museum.

  

