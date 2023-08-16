Beech Mountain Mayor Barry Kaufman approves a proclamation recognizing Thursday, Aug. 31, as End Overdose in Watauga Day in the town. Pictured with Kaufman is Mary McKinney, who spoke to the council about the proclamation on behalf of End Overdose in Watauga County. Also pictured are council members Jimmie Accardi, Weidner Abernethy and Kelly Melang.
BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Town Council passed a proclamation recognizing Thursday, Aug. 31, as End Overdose in Watauga Day in the town and heard updates on the town’s ongoing projects at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
During public comment, Robert McMichael spoke to the general obligation bond that the town has proposed, which will allow the town to generate funds for a $15 million project to improve its capacity to hold potable water. The town plans to place a referendum for the bond on the November ballot, in which voters can choose whether or not to give the town permission to move forward with this plan. Beech Mountain has had issues with water supply since it was created, and this would forever solve those issues, Town Manager Bob Pudney previously explained.
