ELK PARK — A local Beech Mountain family lost their home and nearly all of their belongings to a house fire. 

Jacob Trivette and his wife, Jennifer Brown, who lived at 7272 Beech Mountain Rd., noticed smoke in the home around 1 a.m. At first, they thought it was the fireplace, but it quickly became clear that the smoke was from a fire that was already inside of the house, Trivette said.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.