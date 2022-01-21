BEECH MOUNTAIN – Beech Mountain Town Council held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, where the featured local business of the month was 4 Seasons at Beech and VCI Rentals.
Representative Calder Smoot spoke on the history of the business, starting with timeshare-style condos and working its way into real estate. Now 4 Seasons and VCI Rentals operate rentals, real estate and condo management for Beech Mountain.
“I enjoy being involved in this community,” Smoot said of himself and the business.
During the meeting, the council voted to approve the resolution to support the existing High Country Workforce Development area. The resolution will be sent to the state in the hope of preventing a realignment of the workforce development region.
Town Manager Robert Pudney gave his monthly report, sharing optimism on the town level with respect to COVID-19.
“We had a good week with leveling cases. There are no new mandates with the state,” Pudney said. “Although case numbers are up in the county, we seem to be able to manage it in a steady pace in the town.”
The recent parking lot at the sledding hill has generated numerous parking permits for the town, most of which were indicated as visitors.
“From the numbers we see and the revenues, the parking lot has been a successful and integral part of reducing congestion,” said Pudney.
The new sledding hill was able to get approximately 36 hours of run time with the water tank, a number higher than the officials’ initial anticipation.
“The hill has been a tremendous success with the public, with visitors, residents and kids,” Pudney noted.
Council member Erin Gonyea voiced her concern over the confusion of short-term renters utilizing the garbage convenience center.
“I’m one of the full timers that drop off my things at the convenience center on a regular basis. We are seeing a lot of folks, short-term renters and whoever is coming in from an AirBnB, that are still coming in without tags or tickets wanting to deliver their garbage,” Gonyea explained. In alluding to the intention that owners need to clearly communicate with renters about the policy, Gonyea said, “There is a bit of a disconnect going on. Our folks at the convenience center are having to run them away and consequently taking a lot of abuse from some of our visitors. There needs to be some kind of system in place with an owner.”
Pudney responded to Gonyea’s observation, stating that “There is a difficulty determining where each short-term rental is. The idea is that each renter has their own bin so they do not have to go to the convenience center.” Pudney also addressed the disconnect, adding, “Now we are in the enforcement mode, actively trying to determine who they are.”
In Beech Mountain, AirBnBs are not required to report addresses, just a net to the town on occupancy tax. Short-term rental locations are required to have bins of their own so a convenience center trip is not needed.
The next regular meeting of Beech Mountain Town Council will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.