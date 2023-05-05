BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain Town Hall and Visitor Center buildings will soon be linked by a two-story addition and expanded for more public space and staff offices.

The $1.9 million project officially kicked off on Monday, May 1, when VPC Builders began the process of removing the patio between the two buildings. The project includes new space for the Building and Inspections Department, Police Department, Administration, Visitor Center and Community and Economic Development.

