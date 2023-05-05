BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain Town Hall and Visitor Center buildings will soon be linked by a two-story addition and expanded for more public space and staff offices.
The $1.9 million project officially kicked off on Monday, May 1, when VPC Builders began the process of removing the patio between the two buildings. The project includes new space for the Building and Inspections Department, Police Department, Administration, Visitor Center and Community and Economic Development.
During the construction, between 20 and 30 employees will be moving temporarily to other buildings or to one of two trailers. Construction will be completed within a year.
“There will be no interruption of services to residents, property owners or visitors," said Town Manager Bob Pudney. "The reason we’re doing this project is to provide the highest level of service for our customers. Our staff is working hard to adapt to the changes, and looking forward to being able to serve the public once again in a space that works for everyone.”
For most of the construction period, the Town Hall will still be accessed through the main doors where the public will be greeted in the reception area. The public will be able to park in the Town Hall parking lot. Town employees will park next door at Beech Mountain Chalet Rentals, thanks to the generosity of property owner Wilson King.
Dispatch will remain on-site in Town Hall for most of the projec,t but will move for a short time to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office while their office is renovated. Calls to 911 will still be answered by the Beech Mountain Dispatch team.
The Visitor Center is temporarily relocated to the blue building on Bark Park Way between the Bark Park and the Town Sledding Hill.
All phone numbers will remain the same; call (828) 387-4236 to reach Town Hall, (828) 387-9283 to reach the Visitor Center, (828) 387-2342 for non-emergency calls to dispatch, and (828) 387-2903 for Economic Development.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.