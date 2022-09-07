Bee Fest

DEEP GAP — High Country Beekeepers has announced that a Bee Festival will be held at Hidden Happiness Bee Farm at its 1060 Chestnut Mountain Road location on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Event is rain or shine, and most activities will be held indoors and under tents on the festival lot.

The event will feature educational programs, local artisans and live music. Vendors will feature: Locally extracted honey, value-added products such as cosmetics and candles, textile crafts and baskets, signs and home décor, holiday ornaments books, paper crafts, and artwork locally made jerky, jams, pickles, and sauces Gift baskets

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.