DEEP GAP — High Country Beekeepers has announced that a Bee Festival will be held at Hidden Happiness Bee Farm at its 1060 Chestnut Mountain Road location on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Event is rain or shine, and most activities will be held indoors and under tents on the festival lot.
The event will feature educational programs, local artisans and live music. Vendors will feature: Locally extracted honey, value-added products such as cosmetics and candles, textile crafts and baskets, signs and home décor, holiday ornaments books, paper crafts, and artwork locally made jerky, jams, pickles, and sauces Gift baskets
In addition, there will be activities for the kids, including games and face painting.
The Hidden Happiness Bee Farm Store will also be open during the festival, offering expert advice on how to prepare hives for the upcoming cold months. There is an observation hive right in the candy store, and the entire family will enjoy watching the magic of nature as the Hidden Happiness worker bees ready their hive for the winter.
Hidden Happiness is located right off NC Hwy 421, midway between Wilkesboro and Boone. The Deep Gap location is uniquely situated to act as a visitor center to greet travelers heading into West Jefferson and Blowing Rock. Parking is free and buses and RVs are always welcome. A circular driveway is available for ease in maneuvering these larger vehicles.
Hidden Happiness Bee Farm is the primary provider of woodenware, hive health supplements and honey extraction equipment and supplies for High Country apiaries. In addition, the farm offers ongoing training and support for beekeepers at all levels. To find out more, visit hhbfarm@wix.com. High Country Bee Keepers serves Ashe, Wilkes, Watauga and surrounding counties.
